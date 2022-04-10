Recently Tony Succar was present at the 2022 Grammy Awards in the category of best Latin tropical album, but failed to win the award. However, he made news again by premiering his new production with Jean Rodríguez, Luis Fonsi’s younger brother, and Noel Schajris.

On Friday, April 8, the theme premiered “Leave the door open” in salsa version, where the renowned music producer captured his tropical chords.

“A long time ago I had heard this song, ‘Leave the door open’, and from the moment it came out I already knew that it was going to be the song of the year and that it was going to win some Grammys. So, I started recording it in my own time, but I could never finish it, and it was with my brother that we came up with the idea of ​​inviting Jean Rodríguez, brother of Luis Fonsi” Succar told Infobae.

YOU CAN SEE: Tony Succar and the tribute he paid to Peru during the Grammy Awards ceremony

Tony Succar worked on this song with Noel Schajris

Likewise, Tony Succar told how they proposed this project to Noel Schajris.

“When Jean heard the song he told us that he would love to do it and he called Noel Schajris who loved it and agreed to sing it. We recorded together and it was all very organic like friends (…) I think it’s the first time that (Noel) sings like that in English and in salsa. We are excited,” he added.

Tony Succar and his good wishes to Noel Shajris on joining “La voz Perú”

As is known, Noel Shajris will be one of the coaches in the new season of “La voz Peru”. Thus, Tony Succar He commented on the great opportunity that the Sin Bandera singer will have to learn a little more about his Peruvian audience.

“Noel was called to be a juror in La Voz Peru and I think that this approach with Peruvians is good” mentioned the percussionist for the aforementioned medium.