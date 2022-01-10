Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Monday 10 January.











Good Bad Girl

movie premiere

NPO 3 – 8.24 pm Young and ambitious detective Alize has just returned from maternity leave. During a murder investigation, she discovers the complex and tragic truth behind the murder of a female rapper. However, Alize’s investigation soon puts her at odds with her superiors. With Jade Olieberg, Martijn Lakemeier and Dilan Yurdakul, among others.

Help my husband is a handyman!

New season

RTL 4 – 8.30 pm Petra and Joop live in a badly neglected house in Zaandam. After more than fifteen years of camping between the open power strips, packages of laminate and mold spots, Petra is done: John Williams and his entourage are flown in. But Joop is not at all waiting for Williams’ unctuous words. Until Petra gives him an ultimatum: join in the chores or she will close the door behind her for good.

Radar

New season

NPO 1 – 8.33 pm Since 1995, Antoinette Hertsenberg has been digging into files from which most programs prefer to stay as far away as possible. Since 2017, Antoinette has been assisted by Fons Hendriks, who assists distraught consumers on location.

Antoinette Hertsenberg, presenter of Radar. © Elvin Boer



VI Today

New talk show

SBS6 – 9.30 p.m. For years, SBS6 stayed far away from the late night talk show violence of the NPO and RTL, until the unfiltered talk of René van der Gijp, Wilfred Genee and Johan Derksen left the channel during The Orange Summer single-handedly pulled out of the doldrums. The gentlemen therefore exchange the fortnightly Veronica Inside for everyday VI Today, in which they go through the day with a number of regular sidekicks.

The prettiest girl in the class

New season

NPO 1 – 9.30 pm Xandra van Rooijen is not only the most beautiful girl in the class, she is also one of the most beautiful girls in the country. It is therefore no surprise that she walks the Paris catwalks for brands such as Dior, Saint Laurent and Bulgari and that her face graces the covers of Vogue, Marie-Claire and Lei. Life can’t end until something happens that turns out to be the tipping point in her life.

Reference Man

New program

NPO 2 – 10.19 p.m. Medicines, cars, algorithms and even the temperature in the office; almost everything is tuned to the Reference Manʼ. This calibration person is a white man of about 1.75 m tall and about 80 kilos in weight. In Reference Man Sophie Frankenmolen goes in search of the consequences of a world designed for a standardʼ male body.

