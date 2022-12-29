If you have children or grandchildren, you know Tonies boxes with the associated figures. The founders still have to explain to the investors that their company is much more than a toy.

SEver since they founded their company, Marcus Stahl and Patric Fassbender have shared their office. As a result, they have been making most of the decisions together every day for almost ten years, whether it is about the menu template for the Christmas party or the new strategy for Tonies. Faßbender is the creative head, he came up with the concept of the Tonies jukeboxes with the associated figures, all designs and innovations go through his desk. Stahl, the engineer with an MBA, is currently mainly taking care of the talks with banks and investors, after all Tonies is still quite fresh on the stock exchange.

“I firmly believe that it is worth bringing people who are very different to one table. Good things come from that,” says Faßbender. Just as he sometimes says something in conversations with banks that turns previous ideas inside out, or his partner Stahl suggests a design idea: The founders live and breathe to get involved in unfamiliar territory and also demand this from their 400 or so employees .