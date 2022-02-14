Yesterday the new trailer for Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, And of course, the community has already started theorizing about some of the items shown in this trailer. Something that gave a lot to talk about was a certain silhouette that, according to the internet, is Tom Cruise What Superior Iron Man.

The minute and 34 seconds of the trailer shows us a flying silhouette fighting against Wanda Maximoffand although at first it was thought that it was actually Monica Rambeau What Captain Marvel, after analyzing it, fans believe that it is actually an alternative version of the Hombre de Hierro interpreted by Cruise.

IT IS SUPERIOR IRON MAN I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT IT IS HIM. TOM CRIUSE WILL BE SUPERIOR IRON MAN pic.twitter.com/7dt3g9b7sf — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) February 14, 2022

For months, an alleged image of Cruise on the film set of multiverse of madness, although it could never be verified one hundred percent. In fact, the actor had auditioned to be Hombre de Hierro before Robert Downey Jr. would get the role, so to see him in this new movie would be a pretty weird wink.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Just like with Spider-Man: No Way Home, I feel like ultimately all the theories about the Multiverse of Madness will end up being true, up to a point. Seeing Tom Cruise as Iron Man is definitely crazy, but at the end of the day, anything can happen.

Via: Twitter