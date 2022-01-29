Tom Brady quits American football. The quarterback considered the best player of all time has announced his retirement. The 44-year-old champion said enough after 22 seasons in the NFL and with the record of seven Super Bowls won. Tom Brady had seen the eleventh Super Bowl of his career fade after being defeated with his Bucs in the divisional round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. A bitter disappointment that could have influenced his decision. But that doesn’t affect his legend.