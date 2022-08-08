The great-grandson of the writer John Tolkien Royd sued £22 (about 1644 rubles) from a neighbor who sprayed him with herbicide. On August 8, the newspaper reports Times.

The conflict took place in the British district of Flintshire, where 53-year-old Royd Tolkien owns an estate. His neighbor is 83-year-old Ivor Hopkins.

According to the prosecution, Hopkins was spraying herbicide on a common wall when Tolkien Jr. approached a neighbor and began filming him on camera. Hopkins responded by spraying the writer’s great-grandson with a toxic liquid. Tolkien claimed that the substance hit him in the face, causing a burning sensation in his eyes and temporary blurred vision.

The victim contacted the police. At first, Hopkins claimed a misunderstanding caused by the wind. However, before the last day of the hearing, he admitted his guilt. The court sentenced him to 12 months of conditional release from liability and ordered him to pay £350 (more than 26,000 rubles) in legal costs, as well as £22 to the victim.

In mid-July, a resident of the city of Elektrostal threatened noisy neighbors with a pneumatic gun. The dissatisfied man promised to break the heads of the rest and kill them. Neighbors who noticed the commotion called a police squad, but by the time they arrived, the man had already fled. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.