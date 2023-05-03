Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tolima vs. Sao Paulo, LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Tolima vs. Sao Paulo, LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana live


close

Juan Cruz Real

Juan Cruz Real

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Juan Cruz Real

Juan Cruz Real makes his debut as red wine and gold technician.

Argentine Juan Cruz Real makes his debut as Deportes Tolima coach in the duel of the third day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana against Sao Paulo, which leads the area and will look for its third victory in a row.

The Ibagué team, which will have the debut of the Argentine who replaced Colombian Hernán Torres in charge and is thirteenth in the Colombian league, is experiencing a bad moment and has not won six games, while it has had to deal with more than a dozen of injuries that have reduced his payroll.

Follow the game here:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tolima #Sao #Paulo #LIVE #follow #Copa #Sudamericana #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What is China’s interest in Colombia and the rest of Latin America?

What is China's interest in Colombia and the rest of Latin America?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result