Tolima vs. Sao Paulo, LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana live

Juan Cruz Real
Juan Cruz Real makes his debut as red wine and gold technician.
Argentine Juan Cruz Real makes his debut as Deportes Tolima coach in the duel of the third day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana against Sao Paulo, which leads the area and will look for its third victory in a row.
The Ibagué team, which will have the debut of the Argentine who replaced Colombian Hernán Torres in charge and is thirteenth in the Colombian league, is experiencing a bad moment and has not won six games, while it has had to deal with more than a dozen of injuries that have reduced his payroll.
Follow the game here:
