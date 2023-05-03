Tolima vs. Sao Paulo, LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana live

Argentine Juan Cruz Real makes his debut as Deportes Tolima coach in the duel of the third day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana against Sao Paulo, which leads the area and will look for its third victory in a row.

The Ibagué team, which will have the debut of the Argentine who replaced Colombian Hernán Torres in charge and is thirteenth in the Colombian league, is experiencing a bad moment and has not won six games, while it has had to deal with more than a dozen of injuries that have reduced his payroll.

Follow the game here: