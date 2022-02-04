Sports Tolima he showed again that he has a ‘son’ Nationalafter defeating him 0-1 at the Atanasio Girardot, with one goal from the Paraguayan Gustavo Adrian Ramirez from midfield.

With a large audience, the game started with tension and game concentrated in the center of the field. At minute 10, Atlético Nacional had the first approach against goalkeeper William Cuesta, but his cross shot went close to the visiting goalkeeper’s left hand post.

Tolima approached the National goal a couple of times, the most spectacular occurred in a clash between Luis Miranda and Kevin Mier, who took the worst part of the visiting attacker, but the judge, Carlos Betancur, determined that there was no bad intention of the local goalkeeper.

The second part

In the complementary stage, the Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez entered instead of Michael Rangel, the Ibagué team came out with great impetus to play their match

And it was Ramírz who opened the account. At minute 16 he fired a shot from midfield and took advantage of an oversight by Andrés Andrade and the exit of Kevin Mier for the 0-1

Tolima used two changes, the Peruvian Raziel Garcia and Jeison Lucumí entered instead of Yohandry Orozco and Luis Miranda. Nacional made his first substitution, entering Dorlan Pabón instead of Andrés Andrade.

the changes have arrived

Alejandro Restrepo moved his chips, sending Giovanni Moreno and Álvaro Angulo to the field instead of Daniel Mantilla and Danovis Banguero.

At minute 25, a center by Yerson Candelo from the right sector, almost equalized, but the ball passed very close to the Tolima goal. Around minute 32, Nacional exhausted their substitutions, leaving Jefferson Duque and Sebastián Gómez to make way for Ruyery Blanco and Nelson Palacio.

Five minutes from the end, Andrés Ibargüen left in the middle of an ovation from the 36,204 spectators, so that Cristian Trujillo could enter.

Tolima was looking to cut time and drive their rival to despair, the pijao team was getting their business out and for the locals, time, the adverse marker and impatience were against them. Until in injury time, Yeison Guzmán took advantage of a rebound to push the ball into the back of the net. However, the referee Carlos Betancur was warned by the VAR and annulled the action due to an offside by Álvaro Angulo.

