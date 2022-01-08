President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev dismissed Azamat Abdymomunov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. This was announced on Saturday, January 8, by the press service of the Kazakh leader.

“By the order of the head of state, Abdymomunov Azamat Kurmanbekovich was relieved of his post as deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the message says.

Prior to his resignation, Abdymomunov took part in meetings of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the National Security Committee (KNB), where the fight against cyber threats and destructive religious movements was discussed.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a lengthy telephone conversation with Tokayev. The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in the republic.

Tokayev also thanked the CSTO partners for their assistance.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

Tokayev noted that the seized government offices are terrorist groups. According to him, the bandits who caused the riots have undergone serious training abroad.

It is also known about 18 security officials who died during the protests in the republic. Two of them were beheaded. In addition, the republic’s National Guard reported the death of two servicemen. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata said that the brutal actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations. The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat …

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. The military began to carry out the assigned tasks. In addition, it was reported that Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. Also, peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan have already been delivered to the republic. In addition, the Russian side helps in the transfer of Armenian soldiers from the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.

The CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.