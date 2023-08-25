Afa and acclimatization at the stadium. For these reasons Rudi Garcia has decided to play at Maradona Saturday afternoon the team’s last finishing session, a choice that hadn’t been made for quite some time. The session will take place behind closed doors, at 7 pm, so as not to have organizational problems 24 hours after the match against Sassuolo. A time in which the grip of the heat will be less intense, given that Thursday morning, despite the half hour advance, the session in Castelvolturno was particularly tiring due to the heat. So we are at the home debut in the championship of the Italian champions, who will enjoy a full house with 50,000 spectators. It is the first time as Napoli coach for Garcia, who in what was then San Paolo played three times for Roma: two defeats (one in the Italian Cup) and a 0-0 draw for the Frenchman in previous meetings.