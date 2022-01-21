Mexico.- During this day, the third winter storm will begin to weaken over the north and northeast of the country, however, it will maintain the probability of heavy punctual rains in these regions, as well as the fall of sleet or snow in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

For his part, the front no. 23 extends from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the south of Veracruz, generate heavy to very heavy rain on the east, center and southeast of Mexico, being punctually intense in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

The mass of cold air that drives it, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream, will cause very cold environment on the entities of the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, as well as a North event very strong to intense on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, it will also generate conditions for falling sleet or snow in mountainous areas above 4,000 meters above mean sea level in the center and east of the country (State of Mexico, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz).

Read more: Mexico exceeds 50 thousand Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Finally, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will cause rains and showers in the west, south of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Precipitation forecast for today January 21, 2022:

Very strong rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 mm): Veracruz (south), Chiapas (north), Oaxaca and Tabasco (south).

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Puebla and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Campeche and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City

Probability of sleet or snow fall, during the morning: Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, as well as in mountainous areas with altitudes greater than 4,000 meters above mean sea level (State of Mexico, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Vera Cruz)

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow today January 21, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 ° C for this Friday morning: mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 ° C for this Friday morning: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Puebla, State of Mexico and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C for this Friday morning: Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Veracruz and Chiapas mountains.

Frost for this Friday morning: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Oaxaca.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 21, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast), Chiapas (coast), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Read more: Decree for chocolate cars enters into force in Michoacán

Wind and wave forecast for today January 21, 2022: