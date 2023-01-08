Mexico.- For today, the front No. 22 will move over the northeast of Mexico, and in interaction with a low pressure channel in the eastern part of the national territory and with the subtropical jet stream, will cause intervals of showers accompanied by possible electric shocks in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; isolated rains in Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila, and wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.

The transport of cloudiness favored by a current of maximum winds, as well as the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, will cause isolated rains in Querétaro, Michoacán and Guerrero.

In turn, the entry of humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, in interaction with low pressure channels over the Yucatan Peninsula and the southeast of the national territory, will produce heavy punctual rains accompanied by electrical discharges in Chiapas and Quintana Roo and rains with intervals of showers and possible electric shocks in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Likewise, the cold to very cold and frosty environment will remain during the early morning over entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, with morning fog banks in the Sierra Madre Oriental and sierras of Oaxaca.

Finally, waves of 2 to 3 meters high will be produced on the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula and on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, a condition that will tend to decrease at the end of the day.

Rain forecast for today January 8, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Querétaro, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 8, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of today, January 08, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures for Sunday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: high areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 8, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tamaulipas.

Waves of 2 to 3 meters high: west coast of the Baja California Peninsula and coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.