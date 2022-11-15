Mexico.- For today, the cold front #9 will move over the east and southeast of the Mexican Republic, causing in its path very strong punctual rains in areas of Veracruz, in addition to heavy rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the indicated states.

The cold air mass associated with the front will trigger “North” event from strong to very strong intensity and high waves on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Also, a decrease in daytime temperature is forecast over entities in the northwest, north, northeast, east and center of the Mexican Republic.

On the other hand, an anticyclonic circulation will remain in the middle levels of the atmosphere and will favor a low probability of rains in the center and west of the country.

Rain forecast for today November 15, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Tamaulipas, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Campeche and Yucatán.

The rains may be accompanied by electric shocks and strong gusts of wind in storm zones, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 15, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Puebla (southwest) and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 15, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and Coahuila.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

We recommend you read:

The number of Mexican minors repatriated from the US increased

Tamaulipas paints patrols with Morena colors

Quintana Roo: They ask for the prosecutor to leave, they find a corpse, they ask for a raise in congress and other news

Wind forecast for today November 15, 2022: