The presenter has announced that she will leave Rai: here is the announcement

In recent weeks there have been many conductors who have announced that they will no longer work at Rai. Among them, too Serena Bortone has revealed that he will be leaving the company. The announcement was made during the last episode of the season Today is another day. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Serena Bortone will leave Rai. The presenter herself made the news public during the last episode of Today is another day. In her final speech, the conductor revealed that she will no longer be working at the company and was keen to say goodbye to everyone who has worked with her and the entire audience from home one last time.

These were his words about it:

Because public service is pluralism, inclusion and support for fragility. Having raised the ratings of this range by a lot, is the ultimate confirmation that we were right. I leave you with a wish, which is also an exhortation, be free, be authentic at any price. Fair winds, will meet again, we’ll see each other again.

Today is another day was a program that was greatly appreciated by the public and that achieved great success, each time registering a real listening records.

Today is another daySerena Bortone leaves: what will she do now?

Following the announcement made live during the last episode of Today is another dayor, there were many who wondered what the presenter’s working future will be now. At the moment there is no information about it, even if there are some hypothesis.

Among many, ‘FanPage.it’ has revealed that Serena Bortone could get a double date on Rai 3 in the first time access of the network. We’ll see if the news will be confirmed or denied in the coming days.