From Juan Bautista Alberdi and San Miguel, for a good hour’s drive through fields and green meadows, when the weather permits. There are 109 kilometers that divide a Tucu on the other, the birthplace of Joaquin Correa from that of Roberto Pereyra. Same nationality, same Argentine province, the one that in fact gives rise to the nickname by which both are called. The Inter forward will not be part of the match against Udinese, but the two have already faced each other a handful of times – always in Italy – and have shared a call-up with the Select in September 2019. In addition to this, they could have the Nerazzurri colors in common: the 32-year-old under the Friuli team is at the end of his contract and the viale della Liberazione club is evaluating whether to sink the blow for the captain of Andrea Sottil, next opponent in the league.