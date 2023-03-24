This phenomenon is sometimes called the aurora borealis, and it gives the impression that these lights pierce the Arctic sky during the night in rays of blue, green or purple light.

To reveal the secrets of this amazing natural phenomenon, researchers from the Swedish Institute of Space Physics sent a rocket from the Israngg launch base near the city of Kiruna in the Swedish Lapland region on Thursday evening, and fired materials similar to those in fireworks at a height of 100 to 200 kilometers.

And the residents of the region were able to see waves of fake white and green colors, which lit up the sky after 6:30 pm GMT, and gradually displaced the “real” aurora borealis that were lighting the sky at the time.

The experiment aims to improve weather forecasts for near space, also called the upper atmosphere, that would better protect satellites and other essential communications infrastructure.