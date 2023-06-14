Titanfall 2, FPS released in 2016, was a real revelation of the genre, so as to bring thousands of fans to desire a third chapter never arrived… or rather, never arrived under the name of Titanfall 3.

As reported by the YouTube channel THE BUNNETWORKa former Respawn developer is quoted as saying that Titanfall 3 actually existed but that, after about 10 months, the title was recycled for a new IP that we all know pretty well.

We read directly the words of the developer:

People loved the multiplayer of Titanfall 2 and we were trying to solve the problem of going, like from the first to the second chapter, from the second to the third. And then PUBG came out. And I don’t know if you remember Alex Roycewicz, but Alex Roycewicz was starting to play PUBG. And then Geoff started playing PUBG. And then they made a battle royale map with, you know, Titanfall 3 classes.”

We have confirmation Titanfall 3 was “sacrificed” to bring Apex Legends to light. The tipping point would be right in the multiplayer formula that the new IP offeredin contrast with a situation, that of Titanfall, rather limiting.

PUBG then took the world of video games by storm thanks to its simple but intriguing gameplay and the numerous collaborationslike the one with Nier Automata.