Tinder, the popular dating app, has announced a collaboration with Diversity Lab, an organization that since 2013 has been dedicated to promoting a culture of inclusion and valuing diversity as a valuable resource for individuals and companies. The partnership aims to promote a more respectful and inclusive approach to dating, both online and in person. According to Tinder’s Future of Dating Report, more than half (54%) of LGBT+ people aged 18 to 25 have come out on a dating app before coming out to friends and family. “Collaborating with Diversity Lab to create this Guide to Inclusive Dating was a fundamental step in educating new generations and spreading a more inclusive dating culture. Tinder is a space where safety and authenticity are at the center of the experience,” says Vicente Balbastre , Tinder Senior Communication Manager for Southern Europe.

The collaboration between Tinder and Diversity Lab aims to support new generations in facing relationship challenges by promoting a healthy approach to online dating and offering a series of practical advice. “It is essential,” says the guide, “to always respect the identity of other people. Labels can be very important: they give a name to who we are and make us part of a larger community. According to data from the Future of Dating Report , 33% of singles aged 18-25 say sexuality is a more fluid concept these days and 29% say their gender identity has become more fluid over the last three years. This is very important therefore refer to a person by the terms that she prefers for herself, even if they change over time”. Diversity Lab has made it available on its website a glossary of terms to better understand the LGBT+ community.

“When going out with LGBT+ people, it’s important to pay attention to the context,” the guide reads. “If you’re going to be in the company of other people, for example, it’s best to check that these people have a good understanding of LGBT+ issues and are well-disposed towards them. Physical contact is always a personal and sensitive issue, but it can be especially sensitive for some LGBT+ people. Instead of assuming that physical contact is okay in all its forms, talk to the other person to understand what they’re comfortable with, and don’t insist that their limits change. This is part of a general reflection on consent, on which it’s very important to always have open communication.”