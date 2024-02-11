It has long been the secret highlight of every final game in the NFL: the halftime show at the Super Bowl. In the past yeshr put on a great show for Rihanna. Katy Perry's performance with two dancers in shark costumes at her side is also legendary. Does the keyword “Left Shark” ring a bell?
Who will sing at the Super Bowl 2024?
R&B singer Usher will now perform at the 2024 Super Bowl. “It’s an honor to finally check a Super Bowl appearance off my bucket list. “I can’t wait to show the world a show like they’ve never seen from me before,” said the 45-year-old, who is celebrating his 30th stage anniversary this year.
“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” said Jay-Z, whose record label Roc Nation Usher is signed to. “Besides his flawless vocals and exceptional choreography, Usher reveals his soul. His remarkable journey has taken him to one of the greatest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”
What time is the halftime show?
Jay-Z shouldn't be alone in this. There are even said to be people who set their alarms for the halftime show at the Super Bowl just to see it. However, it won't be that easy. After all, American football has a playing time of 60 minutes. However, this is regularly interrupted between the individual moves, so that time stands still.
But the wait – or getting up early – for the halftime show might be worth it. Usher is sure to deliver an exceptional performance. The trailer for the performancewhich has the motto “30 Years in the Making,” was viewed over 300,000 times on YouTube in the first three weeks after publication.
#Time #stars #trailer #halftime #show #Super #Bowl #works
Leave a Reply