Time, stars, trailers



This is how the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2022 works



Info All halftime shows since 2000

Photo: afp, TC/YG





Dusseldorf The Super Bowl 2022 between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be very exciting. But even the halftime show has a lot to offer when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige will perform together. All information about the halftime show.







It has long been the secret highlight of every final game in the NFL: the halftime show at the Super Bowl. In the pandemic year 2021, the artist The Weekend delivered a big show in Tampa, the year before the two pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed. The appearance of Katy Perry with two dancers in shark costumes at her side is also legendary. Does the keyword “Left Shark” ring?



23 Pics Crazy Facts About Super Bowl 2022

Photo: AFP/TIMOTHY A.CLARY





For the Super Bowl 2022, the NFL has now digged deep into the coffers and has been able to win five absolute mega stars for the halftime show. The rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem appear along with Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Immediately after the announcement in the middle of the season, the fans were over the moon. In Germany, too, music fans are really looking forward to the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl. The lineup of the show alone promises great entertainment.

All information about the halftime show at the Super Bowl

For Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre’s appearance at Super Bowl LVI even becomes a home game. All three musicians hail from Los Angeles and will now perform together at LA’s SoFi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the Vince Lombardi Trophy finals. Then the eyes will not only be on Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Ja’Marr Chase – no, the music stars will also be celebrated in a big way. For the first time ever, hip-hop artists will be the focus of a Super Bowl halftime show.



8 Images Scandals and Incidents at the Super Bowl

Photo: AP











There should even be people who want to set the alarm clock for the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2022 to see Eminem and Co.’s show. However, this will not be that easy. After all, American football has a pure playing time of 60 minutes. However, this is regularly interrupted between the individual moves, so that time stands still.

It is therefore not possible to predict when the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI will really begin. Especially since the commercial breaks in the NFL final game often last longer. That’s when the iconic commercials that were filmed especially for the Super Bowl are shown in the USA. Therefore, the half-time break cannot be expected before 1.45 a.m. The game between the LA Rams and the Cinicannit Bengals does not start until 12:30 a.m. on the German night of February 14th.

The wait – or getting up early – for the roughly 15-minute halftime show could be worth it, though. In the run-up to the Super Bowl 2022, a specially shot trailer for the show caused a lot of enthusiasm among the fans. “The Call” was released on Halftime show sponsor Pepsi’s YouTube channel and seen more than 12 million times.

Here is the link to the information: All halftime shows since 2000

(there)