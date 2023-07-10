Spain is one of the countries most sought after by Latinos in Europe, since its culture, language and gastronomy have made it in a favorite place for tourists and for those who want to make their life there.

According to Javier Jaramillo, founder of the Colombian law firm Pro Corp, one of the processes in which you can apply for nationality in Spain is through the Democratic Memory Law, which requires collecting the necessary documentation that demonstrates a family link with a person born in Spain.

This law is also known as ‘the law of grandchildren’, since its objective is to provide historical reparation for Spaniards who were exiled or fled from their native country due to the social context at times like the Spanish Civil War or those who simply emigrated for political or ideological reasons, according to specialized blogs.

To start the process, you must submit birth, marriage and other relevant documents that prove the relationship of kinship as a child, grandchild or, in special cases, great-grandchild of a Spaniard born in Spain. Also, the deadline to apply under this law is until October 2024.



Jaramillo pointed out that, in the case of Pro Corp, You must submit the names of the parents, grandparents, great grandparents and great grandparents and they, as certified genealogists, look at the ancestors to see if there is any connection.

In addition, he indicated that in some cases the granting of nationality can be resolved in less than a month.

The lawyer’s recommendation is that if you wish to apply for nationality, do so as soon as possible so that you can have enough time to submit all process requirements before the deadline.

“Today is an unforgettable day for Spanish democracy because we do it better, We definitely turn the page on the darkest stage of our history, of the Dictatorship and the Civil War, and we embrace and vindicate the best of our history, the people who fought for democracy, for the Transition, for the Amnesty Law and for the Constitution”, he mentioned to the media, Félix Bolaños, Spanish politician, when the Democratic Memory Law was approved.

