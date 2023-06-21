Search teams picked up multiple sounds on Tuesday during the search for the missing submarine that disappeared into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. That reports the US Coast Guard. Television channel CNN and monthly magazine Rollingstone report, based on internal Coast Guard communications, that the sounds detected were picked up in the form of popping noises at 30-minute intervals. The sounds were allegedly detected by sonar buoys set up in the area ‘close to the emergency position’.

With the discovery of the sounds, the search teams shifted the focus of their search operations “in an effort to investigate the origin of the sounds.” The robotic submarine search operations were diverted to the area where the sounds were coming from. That has not yet yielded any tangible sign of life, according to the US Coast Guard. The search, however, continues.

The search teams are in a race against time. The availability of the supposed oxygen supply on board the vessel has now entered the last 24 hours. The mini-submarine is said to be designed to stay submerged for up to 96 hours. As a result, the occupants have until Thursday morning before their air tanks run empty. The manned submarine was on its way to the Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean as part of a tourist attraction and disappeared from radar on Monday. There are five people on board.