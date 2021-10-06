Once settled in the return to the routine, it is time to get used to the idea of ​​the change to winter time. This topic causes a lot of discussion, between those who prefer to keep daylight saving time and those who consider the change better. Like it or not, next

Sunday, October 31 you will have to turn the clocks back one hour, so at 3:00 it will be 2:00. In the Canary Islands at 2.00 it will be 1.00. During the early hours of Saturday 30th to Sunday 31st October you will have to set the clocks back one hour. For those who prefer to live in an eternal summer and enjoy many more hours of sun, they have the consolation that they will sleep at least one more hour.

With the arrival of winter it begins to be noticed how the days last less and it gets dark earlier. This will be much more noticeable as of October 31, the date on which the clock hours must be changed. Since 1996, the last Sunday of October is the day chosen to return to winter time. As argued by the European Commission in 1999, the time change is a benefit for sectors such as transport and communications, for road safety, working conditions, health, tourism and leisure. But today, after many surveys, Europeans prefer to keep summer time.

This time change is part of the European Directive 200/84 CE, which also establishes the application of summer time at the end of March. What many do not even know is that 2021 may be the last year in which the time is changed. Europe

delayed until 2021 the definitive cancellation of the time changes biannual in EU member countries. If the time change is finally eliminated, EU countries would stick to daylight saving time and change clocks for the last time next March.