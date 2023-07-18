Tim Shaddock steps on solid ground after three months of being shipwrecked in the Pacific Ocean.

On board the tuna boat ‘María Delia’, Tim Shaddock arrived at the Port of Manzanillo in Colima.

The survivor will receive further medical attention before being supported to return to Australiaalong with his faithful companion, Bella.

Tim and Bella survived by eating raw fish. and drinking rainwater during the three months they were in the mighty ocean.

It is worth mentioning that they were rescued by the company Grupomar, which located them drifting over 1200 miles from landafter trying to get from Baja California (northern Mexico) to the French Polynesian Islands.

However, the boat suffered a breakdown and left it adrift until it was rescued by the boat that was looking for tuna for the Tuny brand.

