Tim van Eede (19) has an IQ of 145, but this blessing seems like a curse. He was forced to sit at home, because schools would rather lose him than be rich. As a result, the complaints pile up: depression, fear of failure and the resident of Barneveld is completely exhausted. In the end it turns out not school, but nature is the way out. “You can say ‘adapt’, but you also don’t tell someone with Down syndrome to try harder.”

