The relationship between Tilsa Lozano and the ‘Crazy’ Vargas It was confirmed by the same model in two dramatic episodes of the program “The value of truth”, which was hosted by Beto Ortiz in 2013. Although Tilsa took the S / 50,000 on that occasion, the now influencer had to overcome previously 21 compromising questions about her romance with the ex-selected Juan Manuel Vargas, which until then had remained secret.

Although it is no longer in broadcast since 2019, “The value of truth” with Beto Ortiz, he left iconic moments for the local show business that to date continue to be the most popular on social networks. That is why below we recount the edition that presented Tilsa Lozano in the show and her response to question 21 that few contestants dared to answer.

Tilsa Lozano and the ‘Crazy’ Vargas

The romance of Tilsa Lozano and “Loco” Vargas was an open secret that was finally confirmed by the famous on the show “The value of truth”. Amid rumors of infidelity towards the ex-soccer player’s wife, Blanca Rodríguez, Tilsa revealed that he did have a three-year relationship with Juan Manuel Vargas based on promises that never came to fruition.

tilsa disclosed that the ‘Crazy’ Vargas he organized an event in Italy as a pretext to meet her and she was impressed. As a result, both began a friendship that would become a relationship, as confirmed by Lozano in “The Value of Truth”.

Despite the fact that they both knew each other’s relatives, they lived together in Italy and even Juan Manuel asked him to undergo treatment in order to have children as a couple, according to the “former avenger”. However, the romance came to an end because the former ‘U’ player never made their relationship official.

The controversial question 21 of “The value of truth”

After revealing in “The value of truth” that ‘Loco’ Vargas was the love of her life, but that she considered it a mistake, Tilsa Lozano accepted the challenge of question 21. “Do you feel that Juan Manuel Vargas loved you?” asked Beto Ortiz to the model, who replied afflicted as follows: “No.”

After a long wait full of suspense for the resolution of the polygraph, Tilsa Lozano’s answer was considered “true”, which was enough for her to be proclaimed the winner of the game show. The young woman received words of encouragement from Beto Ortiz due to her past and He took home the S / 50,000 as a jackpot for having passed the 21 questions .

“The Value of Truth” by Tilsa Lozano

Tilsa Lozano sat in the red chair in front of Beto Ortiz to participate in “The value of truth” on November 30, 2013. However, due to the extension of the questions about ‘Loco’ Vargas and his private life, Latina decided to issue a second edition on December 7, 2013, which presented the bittersweet outcome of the story of love of the “former avenger” with the former soccer player in the program.