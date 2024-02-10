“I have been a jury for five years in 'The big show', in its different stages on América Televisión. Then I was on Latina Television in 'The four finalists' and now it's my turn 'Talent hunter' on Panamericana Television. And I can say with all honesty that I enjoy that aspect, where I am not the bad guy in the movie as I have heard. I am the one who tells the truth, not the bad one,” says Tilsa Lozano, about her return to the small screen, now, on Saturdays at 4:00 pm in a space hosted by Mauricio Diez Canseco, who alternates with Carlos Cacho and Belén Estévez.

—Your time on 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' gave a lot to talk about.

—I love everything that has to do with television, you always learn something new. I entered 'The Great Celebrity Chef' thinking I was staying for a week and I stayed for two seasons in a row and ended up coming in second place with the taste of first.

—Precisely that night, the emotional words of your little Valentina caused favorable comments towards you on social networks. What do you rescue from your time on that reality show?

—What happened to my little daughter was beautiful (sighs). Many people asked me if I had trained her, but it was something that came totally natural to her. I always say that my best version is that of my mother. I am a mother who, like everyone, makes mistakes and successes, but always working to improve. I am a mom 24-7. I take care of them, I take them to their swimming, to school, to their little parties, to their tennis and Jiu-jitsu classes. I stop doing other things just to dedicate myself to them and that makes me feel happy and excited, and I think they value the effort that mom makes.

—Do you feel that it “humanized” you before public opinion?

—What happens is that in that kitchen they record you all the time. You are not in pose or character and they really know the real you. Unfortunately, many characters, like me, have always been sentenced, demonized, insulted for years and some, unfortunately, repeat everything, like sheep. Such a person says this and they believe him. And they don't realize the damage they can cause to a person's image… Me because I'm strong and tough, and I've swallowed all the insults they've given me for years, but, damn, we all make mistakes and we also have successes. In other words, judging a person the way they judge me… and then trying to portray them as a feminist, with constant double talk, where if another person does it, “Ah, well, poor thing,” but if it happens to me to me: “Oh, that's terrible.” I clearly see that it has been something personal throughout this time and I am really grateful to have been on 'The Great Chef' and for people to see who I really am.

—You mean Magaly Medina. On TikTok there is a viral remembering your visit to her set, precisely in Latina, where, for many, you left her without arguments.

—The truth is I don't have a grudge against anyone, I don't keep hate in my heart, I simply respond if you attack me. And if you want to take the party in peace with me, we'll take it. In the end they set the rules of the game and I follow them.

—Would you return to your program?

—No, there is nothing that will encourage me to return to your program, nothing.

—You define yourself as ironic. Has it brought you problems?

—Yes, many times. And sometimes people don't understand my double meaning, but when they get to know me a little more they realize that I am not mocking, but rather sarcastic, ironic. To be mocking is because you are bad, you are bullying. Being sarcastic or speaking in double meanings is something else. I'm laughing with you, not at you. I think there is a big difference between laughing with you and laughing at you.

—In 'Talent Hunter' you meet again with Belén Estévez and Carlos Cacho, your former colleagues from 'The Big Show'. Will there be no ego fight?

—No, each one plays their role. I like working with them and with Mauricio (Diez Canseco) with whom I have worked for more than 20 years on various campaigns. He's really like my godfather.

