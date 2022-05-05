The famous social platform has announced the launch of TikTok Pulsea new advertising program that will allow companies to gain greater visibility through better positioning of advertising content.

In particular, companies will be able to place their advs next to the top contents of the platform that appear in the “for you” section, in order to obtain a greater impact.

What’s the idea behind TikTok Pulse?

The operation of TikTok Pulse is quite simple, in practice the platform will give companies the possibility of show their advertisements in more favorable contexts, thereby increasing the effectiveness of targeting. By now on this social network the topics covered are many, but a cosmetics brand would not have particular interest in showing its advertising to a user who mainly sees content related to the automotive sector.

With TikTok Pulse it will therefore be possible for those who want to launch an advertisement to show it in the middle of related content, thus increasing the effectiveness of the advertising campaign.

All this is certainly convenient for companies, but it would not be possible without the contribution of the content creators who populate the platform with new content every day, and in fact they too will be able to benefit from this new program through a program of revenue sharein essence, creators will earn a percentage based on the advertisements shown next to their videos.

It is therefore a new opportunity for brands looking for visibility, but also for creators looking for ways to monetize on the platform. For now, participating in TikTok Pulse is only allowed to creators who have at least 100,000 followers, but it cannot be ruled out that in the future the platform may extend this possibility to even profiles with a smaller following, perhaps adapting revenues based on their followers.