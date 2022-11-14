Given the unstoppable advance of BeReal, the social network that tries to escape the posturing and corsets of other platforms, TikTok has launched an aggressive strategy, for the moment in Spain, to financially reward users who bring their friends to the new app TikTokNow. Although the app was launched in September, it has not been until now when the company has decided to give commissions of seven euros for each new user that brings another to the platform.

The new user must insert the code that someone else has provided and create an account on the platform so that the owner of the code gets two euros. If, in addition, he logs in for seven days, the owner of the code will get five more euros. In turn, the one who has just arrived can generate their own code, send it to their acquaintances and collect another seven euros for each one who joins and logs in during the established time. TikTok Now is already positioned as the most downloaded application, both on Android and iOS, after precisely overtaking BeReal, which had been at the top of the download rankings for months.

Codes must be entered within 24 hours of opening the app; if not, the owner of the code will not receive the reward. To obtain the commissions, the user must request their withdrawal, although they can only do so once a day; In addition, you must provide your bank account or electronic wallet, which means that only users over 18 years of age can participate.

The economic rewards strategy has caught users off guard; some have had to explain on other social networks that it was not a hoax, in fear of others that it was actually a Ponzi scheme.

TikTok Now is an independent application from traditional TikTok and works identically to BeReal: in order to see what other users have captured with their front and rear cameras, one must first upload their own shots. In addition to images, you can opt for 10-second videos, and the notification to add the content comes randomly once a day, just like in BeReal.

Some users have expressed their discontent with TikTok Now since it launched in September, claiming that it is a copy of BeReal and claiming that the original TikTok app is better. Among the comments on the download platforms, some ask users not to install it. Even so, the BeReal emulation is already the most downloaded mobile application in Spain right now.

