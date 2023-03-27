Within Tigres, a sector of the board has already given up Rafael Carioca for the summer transfer market. The club and the Brazilian are in an extreme situation, in which, although they have not lost respect for each other, both parties are tense with each other, and they know that signing continuity seems more and more complex since neither of them wants to give up a only weight. That is why they are separated after years of a very good relationship, which was noticeable every time the veteran player was on the field.
In Tigres they refuse to lose their heads with a footballer who, although he is of proven quality, has already reached seniority. That is why within the UANL team they are already evaluating options within the MX League as possible replacements for the player, however, today the best option is located outside of Mexico. This is Matheus Uribe, the former American Colombian who will not renew with Porto and could join the team in the north of the country as a free agent.
The cats have to fight with several teams in Brazil for the signing of the coffee grower, since the midfielder has been on the club’s table for weeks and the condition to sign his arrival is a salary of more than two million dollars, a figure even higher than what Carioca receives today, and a long-term contract. In Mexico, America also probed his return, but has ruled it out upon knowing the player’s demands.
#Tigres #defined #option #replace #Rafael #Carioca
