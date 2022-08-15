The Ruler couple from Nijkerk spent a day touring the e-bikes in the lake area between Naarden and Loosdrecht. On the way back they wanted to catch the train at Baarn station for the last part back home. But that took longer than expected.

The two had to go up to platform three, but the elevator got stuck at three-quarters of the normal height, says Hilda Ruler. “Can’t get any movement. There you are.”

There’s no point in getting excited

And so the couple was stuck. After pressing the emergency button and a conversation with the exchange, a security guard arrived on site on behalf of the NS. But he couldn’t open the doors. Ruler: ,,We weren’t afraid, but it was warm in the elevator. Good thing it didn’t happen yesterday. And there’s no point in getting excited. Then we always say: we still have each other.”

The fire brigade, who had been alerted by the security guard, knew what to do and was able to free the doors and free the couple within a short time. The elevator had been cramped for almost an hour, Hilda said, but now they were able to climb out and the fire brigade lifted the bicycles through the opening. to present bottles of spring water afterwards. See also Editorial The world of zero interest rates disappeared

The fire brigade managed to open the doors. © Caspar Huurdeman



No trauma and immediately back in the elevator

Exactly one hour later than expected, Bert and Hilda Ruler got on the train to Amersfoort. ,,It went well and we have not suffered any trauma. In fact, at Vathorst station we had to take the bikes back in the elevator.”

Nevertheless, they plan to investigate the matter, because they have understood that the elevators in Baarn often malfunction. “We are still healthy sixties, but suppose someone with a condition gets stuck in that elevator. They just need to fix that problem.”







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.