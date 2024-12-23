Charlie Woodsthe 15-year-old son of the legendary golfer Tiger Woods (48 years old), managed for the first time in his short professional career to hole the ball in the hole with a single stroke. It happened during the final round of the PNC Championship, a tournament held annually in Orlando (United States), where they compete 20 couples made up of parents and children or grandchildrenand with a prize pool of one million euros.

The surprising and exciting moment came on the fourth hole (par three), and the teenager’s incredible shot pushed the Woods duo into the lead.

Charlie took the kickoff, the ball sailed through the sky for about 160 meters and, after landing on the grass, bounced a couple of times and rolled to the hole. The boy, still not knowing what had happened, He showed his surprise with gestures to the applause and shouts of the public.

Then Dad Woods showed up, confirmed what had happened, and they both They merged into a big hug before walking towards the hole to get the ball and continue playing.









“It was a perfect seven iron,” Charlie Woods told NBC television’s Golf Channel. «It was incredible. I didn’t think it came in… until I went up there and saw it. It was the most fun shot I’ve ever made on a golf course.. There is no one who even comes close to him.

«We heard it on the green, to the right and to the left, but we weren’t sure until the television confirmed it. And we went crazy,” confessed Tiger Woods. «I don’t know what we did, but we enjoyed it. “It was an incredible moment.”

For Tiger Woods, who underwent lumbar spine micro-decompression surgery in September for a pinched nerve in his lower back, this was his first tournament since the Open Championship of July.

The impact of the play starring Charlie Woods was such that the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) He published on his social network account X (formerly Twitter) an interesting comparison between the first two holes of his father and son career. Tiger did it when he was 20, five years older than his precocious offspring.

Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one on TOUR in his professional debut at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open. 28 years later, his son Charlie made his first ace with Dad cheering him on pic.twitter.com/L6adWHPUXi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 23, 2024

Still, the Woods did not win the PNC Championship. They ended up tied at 57 strokes (-28) with another couple with an illustrious and historic surname —Bernhard (67 years old) and Jason (25) Langer—, and lost in the final tiebreaker with the Germans.

On the first playoff hole, Bernhard Langer holed an eagle putt to seal the duo’s second consecutive victory in the 20-team family event. Langer has won the PNC six times: four with Jason and two with Stefan (34 years old), another of their four children.