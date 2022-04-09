Finally here we are! From this April 8the first 13 episodes of the second season of Tiger & Bunnyanime series now produced by BANDAI NAMCO Picturesare finally available for viewing on the streaming platform Netflix.

As already announced last December, the series will count a total of 25 episodes, but at the moment we do not know the date on which we will see the rest arrive. A manga adaptation is also planned for the April 15 titled Tiger & Bunny 2: The Comic. The events of this new season will follow the film Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising-.

The first season, we recall, was broadcast in 2011 and was initially produced by the studio Sunrisewith the direction of Keiichi Satō (today replaced by Mitsuo Kase). This sequel then comes after 11 years, and sees the return of big names to production such as Masakazu Katsura to character design e Masafumi Nishida to the composition of the soundtrack.

We leave you in the company of the trailer for this second season. Good vision!

Source: Netflix