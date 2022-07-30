The arrival of a vortex and the passage of a tropical wave in upper levels of the troposphere will leave storms in Mexico, during the last Weekend In a large part of the country.

Showers and thunderstorms accompanied by hail in some states, due to a tropical wave from the south and west of country.

In the northwest of the country the mexican monsoon continues to be active and supportive rainy in the zone.

rains very strong during the next 72 hours in states such as Oaxaca, Veracruz, Sonora, Sinaloa and Jalisco.

While Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Nayarit and Durango will have moderate rain with a tendency to strong as the Weekend.

Some rainy could be accompanied by strong hailstorms, strong wind and isolated intense storms.

Climate which will be mostly varied with moderate to heavy rains, which will continue at the beginning of August.

We recommend you read: