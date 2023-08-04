Thursday, August 3, 2023, 9:20 p.m.



| Updated 10:34 p.m.

Three men caused a stir among the residents of Murcia last Tuesday by throwing themselves into the river, for fun and quite recklessly, from the centenary Puente de Hierro. His action was recorded by several people and later shared through social networks.

According to police sources confirmed to LA VERDAD, the individuals fled when they noticed the presence of several municipal agents, who managed to catch up with them and identify them. However, they were not arrested, since their actions, however dangerous they were, are not punishable.

On this occasion, the imprudence of the three men ended without consequences, but it should be remembered that in 2013 a 26-year-old young man from Madrid, who was in the city to attend the SOS 4.8 festival at the La Fica venue, lost his life in similar circumstances.