Three people were shot dead and four others wounded on Saturday at a luxury home near Beverly Hills, California (USA), in what police described as a gathering at a short-term rental property.

Emergency services rushed to the residence in the area of

Benedict Canyon, in Los Angeles (west), during the night, where three people were found dead in a vehicle parked outside.

Four others were treated this Saturday at a local hospital, two of them in critical condition.

The incident, which came on the heels of two tragic shootings in California that claimed 18 lives, occurred in an area located between Beverly Hills and Bel Air, where multi-million dollar mansions with lush gardens enjoy stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Detectives investigating the attack say it occurred at a “short-term rental home,” according to The Los Angeles Times.

“We consider it a meeting, until we can interview some of the people who were here to determine exactly what type of meeting it was,” Bruce Borihanh of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.

Homes near the scene of the shooting, who were not involved, were available on AirBnB for up to $10,000 for a weekend.

AFP