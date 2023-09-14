Members of the Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard have arrested three Real Madrid youth players this Thursday morning for the dissemination of a video with sexual content of a minor. The three footballers (two players from Real Madrid Castilla and another from Real Madrid C and all of Canarian origin) are accused of an alleged crime of revealing secrets linked to a sexual crime.

The investigations began when the mother of the victim, under 16 years of age, filed a complaint in the Gran Canaria municipality of Mogán against one of the players for the dissemination and recording of a sexual video of her daughter on September 6.

According to these same sources, one of those arrested, the Real Madrid player C, is the one who would have had relations with the minor and who would have recorded the images, which were later shared by the other detainees through mobile messaging systems.

The agents, who have already taken statements from the three arrested, have seized their phones to try to find out how far the distribution of the video has gone and if there are other players from the club involved in the dissemination of the images.