Two men were killed and a third seriously wounded in a shooting at Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, USA.

The American newspaper “The Seattle Times” quoted Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz as saying in a press conference held shortly after midnight on Sunday that one person died at the scene and the second died at Harborview Medical Center, and the injured person was also transferred to Harborview Center and his condition is serious.

Police are searching for a fourth man potentially “connected” to the shooting, according to Diaz, who said the department is seeking video footage from the scene of Saturday’s incident. The police department did not provide information on whether the shooter is still at large, or any details about the cause of the accident.