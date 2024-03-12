Three magistrates of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) have informed the government chamber of that institution of their resignation from participating in the commission that has to validate the process of collecting signatures of the legislative initiative that is underway in the Parliament. to proclaim independence. The ILP law provides that this commission, chaired by a secretary, is made up of three judges, three professors and three jurists and a secretary who is a lawyer from the Chamber. The Board of the institution will now ask the TSJC to find replacements for the three robes.

The three judges who have resigned are Francisco José Sospedra, from the Administrative Litigation Chamber and who was supposed to serve as president of the commission; Xavier Bonet, from the same court and Amparo Illán, magistrate of the Social Court. The unknown now is knowing what decision the TSJC will make. According to the ILP law, promoters must deliver to that commission the text of their proposal and the necessary documents to collect at least 50,000 signatures. The commission must seal and number them and deliver them again to the promoters, who have 120 days to present the signatures, with a 60-day extension. The law does not set the commission's calendar to validate them.

Last month, the Parliament's Bureau approved the ILP proposed by three members of the independence party Solidaritat, which had parliamentary representation 15 years ago and which included Joan Laporta. Junts and the CUP supported the initiative while ERC abstained. This is the first time that the Board approves an initiative of this type after having rejected four previous attempts: two in 2008, one in 2019 and another in 2022. The Chamber's lawyers issued a non-binding opinion, in which they warned of that the object of the proposal exceeds the scope of competence of Catalonia. “The preamble of the law does not limit itself to the strict scope of the powers of the Generalitat nor does it seek foundation in the Statute and the Constitution,” they say.

The majority of parliamentary groups have rejected the proposal and also consider that it has no chance of succeeding. Ciudadanos announced that it would file an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court in addition to a complaint before the Prosecutor's Office. This control commission acts in the absence of its own electoral law in Catalonia. In addition to the three judges, the body is made up of the following people: the professors of Political Science Jordi Capo, from the University of Barcelona; Eva Anduiza, from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Albert Noguera, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Valencia. The jurists are Alicia Ramos, Daniel Fernández and Eusebi Campdeperós. The secretary is Rubén Ramírez, a lawyer from the Parliament.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter