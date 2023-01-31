since the year 2020 many large face-to-face events in the world had to move to a new digital format, that happened with the Comic-Con, Gamescom, Twitchcon, among others in the industry. However, those who did not know how to adapt were those from ESA with E3and now that they are in a year in which they could return, there is talk of something very strong.

means like IGN have heard from multiple informed sources that XboxSony Y Nintendo They will not be part of this edition of the video game fair, nor will they have a presence on the show floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center. PlayStation has been out since editing 2019so it was not really expected to have a return.

For their part, there are certain discourses that do not make sense, given that Phil Spencer commented the following last week regarding E3:

E3 is, for me, one of the pivotal moments in gaming. I love the story of going to Los Angeles, thousands of people there, being able to see cool new things… meeting people from the industry, the fans and the events we’ve had. I definitely want that to continue.

However, something that should be taken into account is the message they gave shortly after their Developer Direct, stating that they are preparing the Starfield broadcast and also their summer event. It is never said that it will be E3, so they could be in parallel with the fair, after all their conferences have been held in the Microsoft theater.

For now, the scheduled dates for E3 2023son the June 13 to 16. But the opening of registrations to go have not yet been opened.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It would not be surprising that this type of thing is being done, many are already giving up said event for dead. However, it will be sad that it happens after so many years being the exponent of the business.