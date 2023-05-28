The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) has achieved important advances in the investigation of rape cases in different municipalities of the entity. Three adolescents have been linked to the process for their alleged participation in these serious crimes that have shocked society.

In the first case, the probable participation of a 15-year-old adolescent in the crime of equated rape against a minor under 14 years of age has been demonstrated.

The events occurred on July 24, 2022 in a building located in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood, in Nicholas Romero. The victim was in the company of the person involved, who allegedly subdued and sexually assaulted her.

In another unfortunate event, a young man has been linked to the process for the rape that he would have perpetrated in 2018, when he was 14 years old, in an educational establishment in the Ciudad Lago neighborhood in Nezahualcóyotl.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl at the time, was sexually assaulted in a school context, which further aggravates the seriousness of this crime.

Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office has obtained the link to the process of a 15-year-old adolescent for his possible participation in the crime of equated rape to the detriment of a minor under 12 years of age.

This event took place on November 3, 2020 at a home in the Guadalupana neighborhood, in the municipality of Chalco Valley. According to investigations, the detainee subjected the victim to commit a sexual assault.

Faced with these alarming situations, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes committed by Adolescents has carried out the pertinent procedures and has managed to apprehend those possibly involved.

The detainees have been presented before the Judicial Authority, which has determined their connection to the process. It is important to note that all defendants are considered innocent until a conviction is handed down against them.

The FGJEM calls on the public so that, in case of recognizing the detainee or having relevant information for these cases, complaints are made through the established channels.

The email address [email protected], the telephone number 800 7028770 and the FGJEdomex application, available free of charge on iOS and Android systems, have been enabled to facilitate the reporting of any information that may contribute to clarifying these crimes and provide justice to the victims.