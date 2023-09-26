Many accidents occurred in the area known as the Bermuda Triangle, in the northern Atlantic Ocean, where many planes and ships disappeared there.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that the same applies to a remote area in Alaska located between Juneau, Anchorage and the small town of Barrow, where more than 20,000 people have disappeared there since 1970.

She explained, “The Triangle has witnessed thousands of unexplained disappearances, including the disappearance of US Representatives Hale Boggs and Nick Begich, along with their assistant and pilot, following a suspected plane crash in 1972.” Neither the wreckage of the plane nor the remains of the passengers were found.

On June 3, 2019, Shanna Auman (43 years old) disappeared while visiting a friend in Fairbanks. Her disappearance baffled the authorities, who searched for several days using helicopters and police dog units, but to no avail.

Explanations behind these disappearances vary, from “alien activity” to strong electromagnetic fields in the area, similar to those found in the Bermuda Triangle.

The Daily Mail reported, “Local legends also refer to the unknown ‘Sasquatch’ creature, which terrorizes cities and kills people.”

According to World Population Review, “Despite being only 1 percent populated, Alaska has the highest number of missing persons of any US state, with an average of 42.16 per 100,000.”