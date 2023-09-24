Sunday, September 24, 2023, 1:07 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The patron saint of Cieza, the Virgin of Good Success, was taken this Sunday in a pilgrimage to her sanctuary at Collado de la Atalaya. Thousands of neighbors accompanied her precisely in the year in which she turned 60 since the image began to make a pilgrimage to the mountains in 1963 after the works on her hermitage were completed that decade.

The virgin has remained in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption since last day 8. During these two weeks she has been exposed to the worship of her faithful and has been the protagonist of different religious acts. For her transfer, the throne and the image were crowned with a red arch of roses and carnations made by the Ciezano image maker Antonio Jesús Yuste Navarro.

Upon arriving at the sanctuary, the usual religious ceremony was held before the carving, by the Murcian sculptor Juan González Moreno, occupied its main altar. In parallel and from late Saturday night, the different brotherhoods and brotherhoods of Holy Week set up their taverns on the mountain in order to raise funds for the processions.