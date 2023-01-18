Yes, the generations of loyalty, dignity, honor, respect, values, responsibility, honesty and commitment, almost mostly already gone.

Those admirable generations are being replaced by generations of the social media with their aggressions and anonymous falsehoods, replaced by the generations of the technology, WiFi, Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp.

replaced by those generations of isolated peopledevoid of empathy, solidarity, filial love, for depersonalized generations, incapable of feeling the pain of others and lovers of material things.

And we? our generation? the middle generation? “the ham” of the sandwich?

Our generation stunned, unperturbed witness to the change, without realizing or without wanting to realize, that this generation that replaces the greatness of those that preceded us, is our creation, that we are forming it, educating it.

someone said that we are the first scolded generation by their parents in the past and scolded by their children in the present.

But everything is a consequence of what we do and what we stop doing.

What we do: we are extremely permissive, consistent, oblivious and even comfortable, daring to say fearful. We are shocked by what happens, but we refuse to assume our responsibility for the events that shock us. We look for someone to blame, instead of looking for how to correct what can be corrected, we believe that the problem is the new generations, refusing to accept that deep down our fears, apathy and indifference are.

It seems that we fear scolding from our children more today than from our parents yesterday.

What we stopped doing: we have stopped correcting our minors, to make them see the difference between good and evil, to encourage them to correct their mistakes and to correct their course when it is deviated.

Let’s return to our origins, to value, to love and family union.

Let’s return to the Mexico of dignity, unity, industry and respect.

It’s time.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

