The Colombia selection He comes with wind in his shirt after his 1-0 victory last Friday against Spain at the Olympic Stadium in London, a victory that fills with confidence the group that does not know what it is to lose in the DT era Nestor Lorenzo.

There are now 20 matches for the undefeated national team, 17 of them with the Argentine strategist: there are 12 wins and five draws, although many of them in friendly matches.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, speaks during a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá (Colombia). Néstor Lorenzo announced the names of the players called up for the friendly tour in the United States on the FIFA date in September. The Colombian National Team will face Guatemala on September 24 in New York and Mexico on the 27th of the same month in Santa Clara, California.

This Tuesday, the Colombian National Team faces Romania at the Metropolitano in Madrida rival against which it has never historically beaten: two of three games were lost (in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups) and the remaining one was a goalless draw in 2006.

It will be a complicated game for the national team against a team that has been undefeated in 12 games and knows how to close very well in defense to launch fierce counterattacks with very fast transmissions.

Amaranto Perea, technical assistant of Nestor Lorenzo, He warned that it is a team with which care must be taken: “It is a team with different characteristics from Spain. They are going quite well, with many dates not to be missed, it is something to keep in mind. They have no problem giving the ball to the opponent and defending themselves in a medium-low block. From there counterattack. “You have to be intelligent and circulate the ball because it is a team that defends itself very well.”

Amaranto Perea, assistant of the Colombian National Team. Photo:EFE Share

On the other hand, The former player did not rule out the possibility of using a starting eleven very different from the one that took to the field to face Spain.several of the players who saw few minutes could earn a spot from the start.

“We depend on recovery. We are preparing and recovering. Nestor He will decide at the last minute. Some player will surely appear, we have to see them to see how they respond. We'll see what Néstor decides, there are things that are his and he keeps them until the last moment. Surely there will be some modification,” he noted.

Training changes

Nestor Lorenzo would prepare a series of changes to play against Romania. In the last few hours, what would be the starting lineup was leaked with up to six changes, two for each line.

Néstor Lorenzo and Rafael Santos Borré. Photo:EFE / FCF Share

The first modifications would be on the sides with the entry of Yérson Mosquera and Gabriel Fuentes by Daniel Muñoz (scorer of the goal against Spain) and Johan Mojica. In the center of the field they would be Richard Ríos and Juan Fernando Quintero, by Kevin Castaño and Jorge Carrascal. While in the attack Jhon Arias and Luis Díaz would come out to make way for Carlos Andrés Gómez and Yáser Asprilla.

Another of the doubts that the coach would have to resolve is the forward issue. Nestor Lorenzo could choose to Rafael Santos Borré to give it a little more filming, although it is not ruled out that it bets on Mateo Cassierra.

Possible formation of the Colombian National Team:

Camilo Vargas in goal; Yérson Mosquera, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí and Gabriel Fuentes in defense; the midfield would be made up of Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos and Juan Fernando Quintero; The attack would be with Carlos Gómez, Yáser Asprilla and Rafael Santos Borré (Mateo Cassierra).

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo Photo:Vanexa Romero and Efe Share

