Douglas Quin Pantanal Dawn





In his search for interesting sounds, Douglas Quin found that dawn was the best opportunity to capture the sonic richness of the Pantanal. Herons, waders, storks and smaller birds are the musicians who play in the three quarters of an hour Pantanal Dawn spinning a web of cooing, croaking and melodic whistling sounds.

Dudok Quartet What Remains





The new album What Remains of the Dudok Quartet spans almost a thousand years of music history. Connecting long historical lines is a trademark of the quartet. With Roukens' What Remains – written for the Dudok – the quartet hits the mark, a beautiful piece in which the finite and the infinite meet and time does not seem to be a linear given.

Voice of Bacerot Retas





Many of the experiences of the band members of Voice of Baceprot are recognizable for every metalhead: their parents think it's noise, others even call it devil worship. But the three young women of this band do not come from an 'ordinary' conservative environment, but from Garut in West Java. Now there is debut album Retas, full of energetic rock, metal and rap, in the form of a middle finger to anyone who tries to pigeonhole them.

Eboman Hold Your Horses





Almost thirty years after his first issues, Eboman's appears Hold Your Horses. he makes instrumental beats from sampled sounds – coughing, sheep bleating – on hardcore rhythm, on jungle rhythm, on breakbeat. It sounds ingenious. Restless and lavish, but the rough and rather gritty sounding songs are too full to be really exciting.

Percussion The Hague Vitreous body





Slagwerk Den Haag and the Dutch composer Anthony Fiumara honored Philip Glass on his eightieth birthday with a program that has now been released on CD. Fiumara adapted two early Glass classics for percussion ensemble and composed the six-part cycle Vitreous body. Nothing monochromatic: the sound diversity of the ensemble does both Glass pieces well and forms an attraction of the album, which fascinates from start to finish.

J Hus Beautiful And Brutal Yard





The only downside to the first few tracks on rapper J Hus' new album is Drake's sadly bad autotune-licked-to-die verse on 'Who Told You?'. Somehow that works for J Hus: if you are better than him on a track with the most popular rapper in the world, your career can't go wrong with this one. Unfortunately, the second half of the album sounds a lot less, and that is mainly due to boring and frankly terrifying lyrics like Murder gives me a boner.