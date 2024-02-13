This Vantage looks a bit like a 911 GT3 RS

It's really big wings on a car. Also on this Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Now we must immediately make an important comment. The Vantage GT3 in question is actually a racing car. So you can't shop like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS in the PC and park it on the street with your protruding rear spoiler. The Vantage will not leave the circuit. The large wing is therefore permitted. We think.

In addition to Aston Martin's new Formula 1 car and the new Vantage, the brand has also presented a brand new GT3 car. Apart from the appearance and the engine, it has little to do with the road car. The racer stands on an aluminum chassis, while the body parts are made of carbon. That's an expensive repair in the event of a crash.

Vantage GT3 video

The big advantage of these materials? Weight saving. To qualify for the GT3 class, the vehicle must weigh between 1,200 kg and 1,300 kg. You won't get there without aluminum and carbon fiber.

Don't forget that a Vantage GT3 is very important for a brand like Aston Martin. The production road cars are responsible for the lion's share of sales, but the GT3s are also participating. The car is designed to participate in different racing classes. Anyone with a bag of money who wants to race (with an accompanying license, of course) can buy a Vantage GT3.

With the launch of the new one, you will soon have to pay attention in the new racing season. There's a good chance you'll see the new one in action this year or next year. From the 24 Hours of Le Mans to races at the Nurburgring, Suzuka or Laguna Seca. One hundred percent chance that the Vantage GT3 will appear in the field at some point. Aston Martin expects to have around 30 of them active in various racing classes by the end of this year. And that is not a punishment to look at, because it has become a handsome racer. However?

