An empty subsidy pot for an electric vehicle in 2024? Yes, that is still possible.

In recent years, the subsidy of electric cars in the Netherlands has been a lot slower. The money for a second-hand EV will still be spent, but that's a different story for a new one.

Subsidy for electric trucks

There is a subsidy fund for electric vehicles that is going fast. This concerns a subsidy for the purchase of electric trucks. It has been possible to apply for this since Tuesday. This has been done en masse. In 48 hours, 46.5 million euros in subsidies were applied for.

If the applications are granted the jar is empty. 45 million euros had been earmarked for 2024. However, it is not yet complete. The Senate still has to approve this subsidy for electric trucks.

This concerns applications from more than six hundred electric trucks. On the first day, 428 applications were received. On day two there were 219 applications. It is still possible to make a request. A budget may become available again if many applications are rejected.

The outgoing cabinet would like to see the transport sector greener. Through subsidies, the sector receives financial support in the transition to an electric vehicle fleet.

The intention is to have at least 1,000 electric trucks on the road in the Netherlands by 2025. There are currently 740. By 2030 there should be 16,000. 10 years later, in 2040, the aim is for all new trucks to be emission-free.

This article This subsidy fund will be spent! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#subsidy #fund