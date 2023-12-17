For its warm climate and coastal life, Florida has a certain reputation for being one of the most relaxed states in the United States. There, people live more peacefully and it is not for nothing that many choose this place to retire and spend the last years of their lives. But there is one characteristic linked to dispossession for which one county in particular stands out. And it does not necessarily have to do with the dispossession of responsibilities, but with the dispossession of clothes.

In relation to this, Florida generates around US$7,400,000,000 per year through its tourist centers and nudist spaces., according to a 2017 study by Saint Leo University through the American Association for Nude Recreation. Forks Pasco County has the largest number of places with this culture..

How they live in the places of Florida stripped of clothes

The aforementioned institution also provided the information that About 2,200,000 people take nudist trips each year in Florida. Meanwhile, the association's director, Alice Kuhn, told 10Tampa Bay They receive phone calls and inquiries from all over the world. “We are simply naturalists. If we are cold, we put something on. If we are hot, we can take it off. We just want to be ourselves,” she added.

This is the Paradise Lakes Condominium Association Photo: https://plca.rocks/

In turn, the director clarified that nudism is not a sexual issue, but rather these are people who feel comfortable in their own skin. “I can't imagine living anywhere else“, the president of the Paradise Lakes Condominium Association, Traci Kanaan, told 10 Tampa Bay, who said she learned about this place while working as a comedian at a nearby center.

In these types of sites, what is appreciated is the culture of body acceptance and no one is judged in any sense. However, yes there are rules and certain norms of security to comply with. And they are a priority.

The people within these communities They are between thirty and sixty years old and the interest of younger women grew exponentially after the pandemic. In conclusion, Kanaan noted, “It becomes a chosen family. We are a very welcoming community.”