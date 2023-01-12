And the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States ordered, on Wednesday, to stop flights over the country, due to a malfunction in the (NOTAM) system, which works to warn pilots of potential dangers throughout the flight path.

It was believed at first that the matter was caused by a cyber attack, so that a senior US military official said that if the malfunction in the aviation system was proven to be an attack, it would be considered an “act of war”.

But it turned out to be just a technical glitch, at least according to statements made by US officials so far.

ABC News said that the technical defect was caused by an unintentional error that occurred during a pre-scheduled maintenance operation.

The network quoted an official familiar with the matter: “There is an engineer who worked to replace one file with another,” indicating that this engineer was not aware that the matter involved a major error.

However, the official stressed that “the mistake was not intentional and has cost the country millions of dollars.”

In the same context, the American network “CNN” stated that the file that disrupted air traffic included a broken database (within the NOTAM system).

In the end, it seems that the technical defect that hit the air traffic was basically a human error.

As a result of this error, the system began to show problems before crashing completely, and a subsequent investigation revealed that it was the file replacement that did everything that happened.